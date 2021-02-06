California [US], February 5 (ANI): The latest version of Chrome Version 88.0.4324.150 of Google's browser released on Thursday which fixes a vulnerability that the search giant says is actively being exploited in the wild.

According to The Verge, the update is rolling out now across Windows, Mac, and Linux.

Google isn't providing specific details about the CVE-2021-21148 vulnerability "until a majority of users are updated with a fix." But ZDNet noted that the date Google says the bug was reported on (January 24) is just one day before Google's Threat Analysis Group publicly disclosed a hacking campaign that appeared to be relying, in part, on an unpatched vulnerability in Chrome.

It said government-backed hackers based in North Korea had set up a blog to lure their targets to, which would infect their machines even if they were running fully-patched software.

As reported by The Verge, regardless of the exact bug being patched, it is more essential to ensure that one is running the latest version of Chrome. Although the browser's update process is basically automatic, one can accelerate things and force an update in the 'About Google Chrome' menu. (ANI)