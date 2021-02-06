Sat, 06 Feb 2021

How sustainable is America's Electoral College system in 21st century?

The controversial 2020 U.S. Presidential election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump raised again yet another serious concern over the ...

Dominic Ongwen convicted of war crimes in northern Uganda

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - The International Criminal Court (ICC) has found Dominic Ongwen guilty of a total of 61 crimes ...

Diplomat from Iran's embassy in Vienna sentenced over attack plan

BRUSSELS, Belgium - A high-placed Iranian embassy official has been ordered to spend 20 years in prison for his part ...

Irish government calls for immediate release of Alexei Navalny

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has condemned the decision by Russian Authorities to sentence Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to two ...

American death toll from coronavirus this year alone exceeds 100,000

Tombstones at Green-Wood Cemetery stand in front of the Lower Manhattan skyline during the COVID-19 pandemic in the Brooklyn borough ...

Aung San Suu Kyi formally charged, remanded in custody

YANGON, Myanmar - Police in Myanmar, also known as Burma, have filed several charges against the elected civilian leader Aung ...

Murdochs cash in on transformation to digital

NEW YORK, New York - Despite a raging worldwide pandemic, Rupert Murdoch's News Corp recorded one of its best quarters ...

Asian stock markets tack on to world sharemarket rally

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia on Friday were in solid demand with major indices rising across-the-board."Investors continued to ...

Unmanned drone-helicopter undergoing trials in India

KANPUR, Uttar Pradesh, India, February 5 (ANI): The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur Aeronautics department has developed an unmanned ...

Wall Street continues advance, major indices gain more than 1 percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended their rally on Thursday with all the major indices making solid gains."There's ...

Myanmar coup leaders invoke Facebook ban

Naypyitaw [Myanmar], February 4 (ANI): The Myanmar Army has temporarily blocked Facebook and other messaging services, saying it is in ...

Stocks rally in Asian runs out of steam, Nikkei 225 falls 305 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks fell sharply in Asia on Thursday as interest rates moved higher, pushing bond prices lower. ...

