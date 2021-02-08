Mon, 08 Feb 2021

News RELEASES

International

Brady guides Buccaneers to Super Bowl win in first season

Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay ...

Rescuers battling to save workers trapped in tunnels in northern India

CHAMOLI, Uttarakhand, India, February 8 (ANI): Rescue operations to save at least 30 people who are stranded at a tunnel ...

Significant loss of life expected after glacier bursts in north India

A glacier has burst triggering an avalanche and flash floods, trapping more than 100 workers at India's National Thermal Power ...

U.S. Army, Marines, Navy and Air Force to support vaccination program

WASHINGTON, DC - Military personnel from across the United States are being drafted to support efforts underway to vaccinate Americans ...

Israel earmarks fifty-three Palestinian schools for demolition

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Palestinian territories - A United Nations delegation on Friday called on Israel to stop demolitions in the ...

Asian countries split in response to overthrow of Myanmar government

The Myanmar military's brazen coup against Aung San Suu Kyi's democratically-elected government has sent shockwaves across Southeast Asia and revealed ...

Business

Asian stocks in demand Monday, Nikkei 225 jumps 609 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher Monday with expectations about economic recovery abounding.The price of oil ...

AECOM's URS Federal Services under paid workers nearly $300,000

Las Vegas, Nevada - A U.S. military contractor has been caught under-paying workers hundreds of thousands of dollars.URS Federal Services, ...

Despite pandemic, Hilton mid-scale chain opened 43 hotels last year

MCLEAN, Virginia. - During a year filled with uncertainty, the mid-scale Hilton Garden Inn chain continued to expand in 2020, ...

Lou Dobbs banished from Fox Business, at least for now

LOS ANGELES, California - Fox Business Network's Lou Dobbs Tonight, whose host has trumpeted unfounded assertions of voter fraud in ...

Wall Street continues climbing, dollar rebound punctured

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks extended gains, but the scope of the advances was far more limited on ...

RBI to buy bonds worth Rs 20,000 crore via OMOs on Feb 10

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 8 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Monday it plans to buy bonds ...

Movie Review

