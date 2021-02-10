Wed, 10 Feb 2021

U.S. war machine a drag on America's ability to flourish again

In 2004, journalist Ron Susskind quoted a Bush White House advisor, reportedly Karl Rove, as boasting, "We're an empire now, ...

U.S. Senate leaders reach deal on how to run impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, DC - Leaders of the U.S. Senate on Monday (local time) announced that they have reached a deal on ...

Divisions erupt across globe over ICC ruling on Palestine jurisdiction

The decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to include the Palestinian territories within its jurisdiction has caused ...

Brady guides Buccaneers to Super Bowl win in first season

Tom Brady claimed his seventh Super Bowl ring Sunday, passing for 201 yards and three touchdowns as the Tampa Bay ...

Rescuers battling to save workers trapped in tunnels in northern India

CHAMOLI, Uttarakhand, India, February 8 (ANI): Rescue operations to save at least 30 people who are stranded at a tunnel ...

Significant loss of life expected after glacier bursts in north India

A glacier has burst triggering an avalanche and flash floods, trapping more than 100 workers at India's National Thermal Power ...

U.S. dollar takes a dive on Asian markets as stocks come off highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Tuesday. A major exception was the Australian market which ...

Hong Kong media baron Jimmy Lai Chee-ying loses appeal for bail

Hong Kong, February 9 (ANI): Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered business tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to stay behind ...

Wall Street continues march higher as investors clamour for stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were on the rise again on Monday, hitting new record highs. There is ...

Airbnb to tighten control of short-term rentals in France

PARIS, France - Airbnb has announced plans to tighten control of short-term rentals advertised on its site in several French ...

Asian stocks in demand Monday, Nikkei 225 jumps 609 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher Monday with expectations about economic recovery abounding.The price of oil ...

AECOM's URS Federal Services under paid workers nearly $300,000

Las Vegas, Nevada - A U.S. military contractor has been caught under-paying workers hundreds of thousands of dollars.URS Federal Services, ...

