Wed, 10 Feb 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
48
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
WHO investigation fails to find source of coronavirus

WUHAN, China - The virus that causes COVID-19 probably jumped from animals to humans and is "extremely unlikely" to have ...

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee hard at work for next year

LOS ANGELES, California - In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first ...

U.S. Senate: Impeachment trial of Donald Trump is constitutional

WASHINGTON, DC - A majority of U.S. senators on Tuesday said the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is ...

U.S. war machine a drag on America's ability to flourish again

In 2004, journalist Ron Susskind quoted a Bush White House advisor, reportedly Karl Rove, as boasting, "We're an empire now, ...

U.S. Senate leaders reach deal on how to run impeachment trial

WASHINGTON, DC - Leaders of the U.S. Senate on Monday (local time) announced that they have reached a deal on ...

Divisions erupt across globe over ICC ruling on Palestine jurisdiction

The decision by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Friday to include the Palestinian territories within its jurisdiction has caused ...

Business

Section
Chinese equities in demand, Japan, Australia follow suit

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China starred in equity markets trading on Wednesday with both mainland China's Shanghai Composite, ...

Competition heats up for best international film Oscar

An elderly lesbian romance from France, a boozy Mads Mikkelsen comedy from Denmark and a Netflix musical drama from Mexico ...

U.S. stocks barely move, dollar takes another tumble

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little changed Tuesday with no major news to drive markets in one ...

Screen Actors Guild permanently bar Trump from rejoining

LOS ANGELES, California - Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has voted to permanently bar former ...

U.S. dollar takes a dive on Asian markets as stocks come off highs

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly stronger on Tuesday. A major exception was the Australian market which ...

Hong Kong media baron Jimmy Lai Chee-ying loses appeal for bail

Hong Kong, February 9 (ANI): Hong Kong's top court on Tuesday ordered business tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying to stay behind ...

Movie Review

Bull