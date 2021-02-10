PYONGYANG -- Kim Jong Un, the top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), specified the direction of polices related to this year's economic development plan at a meeting on Tuesday, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Wednesday.

At the second plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), Kim, the newly-reelected party general secretary, set forth tasks for different sectors, including economy and culture, and called for "enhancing the role of the state organs for economic guidance to carry them out," the report said.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's export of information and communications technology (ICT) products kept rising for eight straight months to January, a government report showed Wednesday.

The ICT export advanced 21.7 percent over the year to 16.3 billion U.S. dollars in January, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

- - - -

VALLETTA -- A "Happy Chinese New Year" online get-together party, jointly organized by China Cultural Center in Malta and the Confucius Institute of the University of Malta, was held here on Tuesday evening.

Diverse activities such as theatrical performances, knowledge quiz and interactive experiences were conducted at the party. Some Maltese people were invited to participate in the gathering and meet with Chinese people in the "cloud" to celebrate the Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, which falls on Friday.

- - - -

MUMBAI -- India's Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit for the October-December quarter at 550.2 million U.S. dollars, which rose 4.3 times and 2.4 times over the corresponding quarter last year and sequential quarter of July-September, respectively, the company said.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2020-21 fiscal year of the world's most diversified steel company rose by 11 percent to 5.4 billion U.S. dollars backed by a strong performance in the domestic business.

- - - -

SYDNEY -- A quarantine hotel in the Australian state of Victoria has been shut down after two new COVID-19 cases were linked to the facility.

The COVID-19 cluster at the Holiday Inn at Melbourne Airport increased to three on Wednesday, which includes a returned traveler who left the hotel, a food and beverage worker and a female authorised officer who tested positive for the virus on Sunday.