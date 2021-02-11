PYONGYANG, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), called on the legislation sector to strengthen legal supervision and control over the establishment and executive process of the national economic plan on Wednesday, official media reported Thursday.

On the third day of the plenary meeting of the eighth Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, Kim suggested important tasks for firmly ensuring the implementation of the national economic plan by law and the fulfillment of this year's economic tasks, the Korean Central News Agency said.

He called on the legislative sector to "remove irrational elements becoming stumbling blocks to the implementation of the national economic plan and enact and perfect new laws for every sector which help promote the efficiency of the production and construction."

Kim particularly urged legislative bodies to check all kinds of illegal practices revealed in economic activities.

Kim also said party officials should intensify political guidance to achieve this year's economic tasks.

At the eighth congress of the Workers' Party last month, Kim unveiled a new five-year economic development plan focusing on self-reliance.