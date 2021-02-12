Fri, 12 Feb 2021

U.S. State Department criticises China over BBC World News ban

WASHINGTON, DC - The United States on Thursday (local time) condemned China for banning the broadcasting of BBC World News ...

Duchess of Sussex slams London newspaper after court ruling

LONDON, UK - The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has hit out at a London tabloid newspaper after a judge ...

WHO investigation fails to find source of coronavirus

WUHAN, China - The virus that causes COVID-19 probably jumped from animals to humans and is "extremely unlikely" to have ...

Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee hard at work for next year

LOS ANGELES, California - In one year, Los Angeles will welcome the Super Bowl to the region for the first ...

U.S. Senate: Impeachment trial of Donald Trump is constitutional

WASHINGTON, DC - A majority of U.S. senators on Tuesday said the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is ...

U.S. war machine a drag on America's ability to flourish again

In 2004, journalist Ron Susskind quoted a Bush White House advisor, reportedly Karl Rove, as boasting, "We're an empire now, ...

Chinese New Year closes markets across region

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets in mainland China and in Hong Kong, as well as through most of Southeast ...

First startups for Hub71 in Abu Dhabi hail from 13 countries

ABU DHABI, 10th February, 2021 (WAM) -- Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global tech ecosystem, has selected more than 100 tech startups ...

U.S. stock markets grind to a crawl, little movement in any direction

NEW YORK, New York - For a third day in a row, U.S. stocks were directionless Thursday with little upward ...

Quiet day on Asian markets and traders take holiday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Share trading was quiet on Thursday with Chinese markets closed, and the Hong Kong stock market ...

Heilongjiang Province signed up 12,000 technology companies in 2020

HARBIN, China Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Heilongjiang Province, part of China's old northeastern industrial base, saw its number of high-tech ...

