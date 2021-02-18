Thu, 18 Feb 2021

News RELEASES

International

New cases of Covid-19 dropped 23 percent in U.S. last week

81,000 people died as a result of Covid-19 in the past week, while 2.7 million new cases were reported.While the ...

Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is hospitalised

LONDON, UK - Great Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to ...

Senators who stick with McConnell will not win, says Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - After being acquitted in the second impeachment trial, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) ...

Iranian and Russian navies commences joint exercises in Indian Ocean

Iran and Russia have embarked on a joint naval drill in the northern part of the Indian Ocean that they ...

HRW highly critical of Australian response to ICC ruling

The International Criminal Court (ICC) last week handed down a historic ruling confirming that the court's prosecutor has the power ...

Medical journal says Trump impeded U.S response to Covid-19

40% of Covid-19 contractions and deaths in the United States could have been avoided, but for the policies and actions ...

Business

Wall Street traders continue to hibernate, dollar rally continues

NEW YORK, New York - Investors and traders pretty much kept to the sidelines again on Wednesday, with the major ...

Twitter experimenting with audio messaging

SILICON VALLEY, California - American social network company Twitter has introduced voice messages to direct messages as a new feature ...

Asian stock markets finish mixed, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 does best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Profit-takers drove stocks down, albeit modestly on Wednesday, while in Hong Kong equities gained ground."Investors are ...

Agriculture-related loans in China now exceed $6 trillion

BEIJING, China, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese banks last year strengthened their financial support for agricultural development, data from the ...

U.S. stocks finish mixed, greenback surprisingly has a good day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent most of the day in positive territory in line with positive action ...

Marriott President Arne Sorenson dead at 62

Washington [US], February 16 (ANI): Arne Sorenson, President and CEO of the hospitality chain Marriott International, passed away at the ...

Movie Review

Shutter Island (4K UHD)