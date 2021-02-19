Fri, 19 Feb 2021

Trump may build social media site in face of Twitter, Facebook bans

MAR A LAGO, Florida, February 18 (ANI): Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday repeatedly dodged questions about his political ...

Ireland surrenders 8 detainees to Polish Police at Baldonnel Aerodrome

DUBLIN, Ireland - A large number of suspects, wanted for armed robbery and offences relating to organised crime left Dublin ...

New cases of Covid-19 dropped 23 percent in U.S. last week

81,000 people died as a result of Covid-19 in the past week, while 2.7 million new cases were reported.While the ...

Duke of Edinburgh, 99, is hospitalised

LONDON, UK - Great Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has been admitted to ...

Senators who stick with McConnell will not win, says Trump

WASHINGTON, DC - After being acquitted in the second impeachment trial, former U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) ...

Iranian and Russian navies commences joint exercises in Indian Ocean

Iran and Russia have embarked on a joint naval drill in the northern part of the Indian Ocean that they ...

Australian legislation against tech companies a victory for Murdochs

The Australian government has long been supported by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, so it came as no surprise that it ...

U.S. stocks slide, led by fall in technology sector

NEW YORK, New York - Investors in American stocks took somewhat of a reality check on Thursday, and marked down ...

Ireland's trade surplus with China rises by nearly 18 percent

DUBLIN, Ireland, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's goods trade with China continued to grow strongly in 2020, with its exports ...

Little movement on Asian stock exchanges Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mostly sold off in Asia on Thursday. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 56.10 ...

Chinese Lunar New Year shoppers swamp Beijing

BEIJING, Feb. 18 (Xinhua) -- A total of 100 major retailers, caterers and e-commerce platforms in Beijing reported a 43.1-percent ...

Wall Street traders continue to hibernate, dollar rally continues

NEW YORK, New York - Investors and traders pretty much kept to the sidelines again on Wednesday, with the major ...

