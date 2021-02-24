Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
CODOGNO, Italy: Sunday marked one year since Italy experienced its first known COVID-19 death, a 77-year-old retired roofer from the ...
In a massive show of strength to protest three farm laws, more than 100,000 farmers and agricultural laborers gathered in ...
Following the deaths of 24 soldiers after clashing last June, Indian and Chinese troops have withdrawn from a disputed Himalayan ...
NIAMEY, Niger, February 21: Voters went to the polls on the weekend in the second round of presidential elections, promising ...
LONDON, England: The British government has pledged that all adults in the country will receive their first dose of the ...
MOSCOW, February 20: Russian officials have reported discovering the first cases in the world in which the H5N8 strain of ...
Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company's announcement that it would purchase rival Cooper Tire for $2.8 billion ensures Goodyear will double ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: Amazon's workforce in Ireland will expand to 5,000, as the online shopping platform announced it would hire an ...
BEIJING, China: During the recent Lunar New Year holiday, ticket sales at Chinese movie theaters reached a record breaking $1.2 ...
SHENZEN, China - After shipping 189 million smartphones in 2020, Chinese tech manufacturer Huawei reportedly anticipates production will fall by ...
NEW YORK, New York - Rising U.S. Treasury yields kept most stock traders at bay on Monday, reflecting a trend ...
In a blistering rally led by endorsements from electric carmaker Tesla and Wall Street giants, Bitcoin surged past US$50,000 this ...