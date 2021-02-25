Thu, 25 Feb 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
55
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
After 11 month closure, Chicago's parks to reopen 'soon'

CHICAGO, Illinois - Following an 11-month closure, Chicago's lakefront, parks and pools are preparing to reopen.Earlier this week, Chicago Mayor ...

Italian ambassador's convoy attacked in Congo, envoy and driver killed

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Italy's ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was assassinated Monday while traveling in ...

Tanzania president tells public to avoid foreign-made face masks

NAIROBI, Kenya: The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has requested that Tanzania report on its measures to battle ...

Call for moving 2022 Olympics from China

OTTAWA, Canada - Ramping up pressure on Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to toughen his stance on China, Canada's parliament ...

Town remembers Italy's first Covid death

CODOGNO, Italy: Sunday marked one year since Italy experienced its first known COVID-19 death, a 77-year-old retired roofer from the ...

Over 100,000 Indian farmers protest deregulation of crops

In a massive show of strength to protest three farm laws, more than 100,000 farmers and agricultural laborers gathered in ...

Business

Section
Engine parts from 777 fall over Denver, bringing more woes for United

CHICAGO, Illinois - After engine parts fell onto a residential neighborhood in Denver, USA this weekend, Boeing Co. has recommended ...

Irish schools expect to reopen in March

DUBLIN, Ireland - The government is considering easing the nationwide Covid lockdown before the planned nine-week deadline, as Taoiseach Micheal ...

Sharemarkets in Asia hit the skids, Hong Kong index down more than 3%

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Sharemarkets in Asia were rocky on Wednesday following a violent sell-off on Wall Street a day ...

Vaccine could prevent transmission of virus, says Israeli study

TEL AVIV, Israel: An Israeli study has found the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech effective in preventing laboratory-confirmed ...

Texas recovering from freezing winter, looks to begin pumping oil

Oil prices climbed again on Tuesday after a jump in the morning session, holding near a 13-month high, due to ...

Wall Street does about-turn after volatile day's trading

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell heavily for most of the day on Tuesday, but in late trading ...

Movie Review

Rumble Fish