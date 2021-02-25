SEOUL, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy held virtual talks with a senior U.S. diplomat over the Korean Peninsula issues, Seoul's foreign ministry said Thursday.

Noh Kyu-duk, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, virtually talked with Sung Kim, acting U.S. assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs.

During the video meeting, Noh and Kim assessed the close cooperation and collaboration between South Korea and the United States in the process of the U.S. review over its policy towards the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

They exchanged in-depth opinions about the bilateral cooperative ways to bring progress for the denuclearization of and the permanent peace settlement in the peninsula.

The diplomats agreed to continue close consultations in every level between Seoul and Washington.