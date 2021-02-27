Sat, 27 Feb 2021

Texas hearings to focus on failures that left people without power

AUSTIN, Texas: Texas lawmakers have begun hearings into the causes of the enormous power outages that plagued Texas residents at ...

U.S. Senate votes 78-20 to confirm Thomas-Greenfield as UN ambassador

WASHINGTON DC: - Career foreign service diplomat Linda Thomas-Greenfield was approved to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations this ...

Supreme Court ruling exacerbates Trump's legal issues

NEW YORK, New York - Like a mob boss looking for payback, Donald Trump wanted the Supreme Court to do ...

Inspectors to seek out metal failure as cause of United engine fire

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered immediate inspections of all Boeing 777-200 planes using Pratt ...

EU expects Navalny sanctions for Russians to be ready next week

BRUSSELS, Belgium - In a largely symbolic move, foreign ministers of the European Union agreed this week to sanction four ...

Boost in supplies seen as Covid vaccine stocks fall short of promises

WASHINGTON, DC - Moderna has announced, following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, that it will place 15 ...

Ability to transfer money prevented by Wednesday failure at U.S. Fed

WASHINGTON, DC - Several payment services belonging to the U.S. Federal Reserve came to a standstill on Wednesday, including the ...

Stocks in Tokyo drop more than twelve hundred points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Shares across Asia were slammed on Friday sending the major indices tumbling."The bond market is signalling ...

US home values rise by 10% in one year

The US is witnessing the strongest housing market boom since 2014, with record-low mortgage rates and a limited supply of ...

U.S. stocks take a bath, Dow Jones dives 560 points

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks tumbled on Thursday as U.S. Treasury yields rose. sparking inflationary fears.Technology stocks took ...

Macquarie profits up by $317 million due to Texas deep freeze

The winter storms that have swept across the U.S., particularly Texas, upending the energy market and knocking out power for ...

As Brazil's Petrobras oil drops, stocks, bonds also tumble

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - Shares of state-owned oil company Petrobras fell 22 percent on Monday, wiping out $13 billion ...

