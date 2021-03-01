Mon, 01 Mar 2021

Two deadly 737s crashes occurred before action taken

WASHINGTON, DC - Following two deadly crashes involving Boeing's 737 jets, a US government watchdog has asked the Federal Aviation ...

Experts concerned over pockets of covid among unvaccinated minorities

WASHINGTON, DC: While 11.3 percent of white Americans and 10.5 percent of Asian-Americans have received Covid vaccinations, only 4.6 percent ...

Republicans call to boycott China olympics over human rights abuses

WASHINGTON, DC - The White House press secretary has told reporters it is not certain whether the United States will ...

Covid-19 restrictions have virtually eliminated flu from United States

NEW YORK, New York - Experts are searching for an answer as to what caused the flu to virtually disappear ...

Humanity's insatiable greed for growth has consequences

A triad of intersecting world-wide pandemics simultaneously threatening humanity today are the end results of its own insatiable greedy human ...

California now makes up 10 percent of America's COVID-19 death toll

LOS ANGELES, California: California has now recorded over 50,000 deaths from COVID-19, representing more than ten percent of the total ...

CDC cannot prevent landlords from evicting tenants, says court

TYLER, Texas: A federal judge on Thursday struck down as unconstitutional regulations preventing landlords from evicting residential tenants. The regulations ...

Restaurants, stadiums, party sites to reopen in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Massachusetts restaurants will no longer be required to limit their seating capacities beginning March 1. Government sources say ...

China's Hong Guang Mini EV outselling Tesla's high-end cars

BEIJING, China: The Chinese public seems to have developed a penchant for the pocket-friendly Hong Guang Mini EV, priced at ...

Unemployment in Ireland reaches 25% due to pandemic

DUBLIN, Ireland - It will take until 2023 for Ireland to return to full employment following the Covid pandemic, Ireland's ...

Concerned about security, Biden seeks to produce supply chain goods

WASHINGTON, DC: In order to reduce the United States' reliance on the imports of advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and ...

U.S. stocks breakdown continues, techs however gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were like a tug of war Friday. Industrials lost ground, while technology stocks ...

