Tue, 02 Mar 2021

International

In 227 to 200 vote, House approves bill to expand protected lands

WASHINGTON DC: An additional 3 million acres of land in the United States will come under federal protection following the ...

Wider distribution of Johnson & Johnson vaccine expected this week

FRESNO COUNTY, California: There is new hope for those anxiously awaiting the coronavirus vaccine, as thousands of doses of the ...

Officials act to stop clinic vaccinations due to complaints

A California healthcare provider is no longer receiving supplies of COVID vaccinations after their staff members allegedly allowed ineligible people ...

Australia embroiled in further sexual abuse controversy

Rocked by another horrific scandal, the Coalition Government has again attempted to avoid confronting the issue of an alleged rape ...

NATO 2030 commits members to war with Russia and China

The February meeting of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) Defense Ministers, the first since President Biden took power, revealed an ...

Two deadly 737s crashes occurred before action taken

WASHINGTON, DC - Following two deadly crashes involving Boeing's 737 jets, a US government watchdog has asked the Federal Aviation ...

Business

Largest Chinese oil company, called government tool, faces delisting b

NEW YORK, New York: After delisting three of China's biggest telecommunications companies this year - China Mobile, China Telecom, and ...

Wall Street in big revival, Nasdaq gains three percent

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made a solid comeback on Monday, following last week's puncturing losses.All the major ...

Shortage of chips slowing auto production in U.S.

WASHINGTON DC: A group of eight bipartisan governors from U.S. auto states has written to U.S. President Joe Biden asking ...

Brent drop 1.1% to $66.13 per barrel on strong dollar

NEW YORK, New York: Oil prices took a beating on Friday, as the U.S. dollar strengthened, while the crude supply ...

Japanese stock market leads Asian bourses higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sharply higher on Monday, while profit-taking trimmed recent gains in the U.S. ...

Shortage of chips slowing production at Tesla, other manufacturers

FREMONT, California: After a two-day shutdown due to parts shortages, Tesla's Fremont, California plant reopened on Wednesday, Chief Executive Officer ...

Movie Review

The Lost Husband
Lost Husband