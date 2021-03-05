PYONGYANG, March 5 (Xinhua) -- Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), on Thursday urged local officials across the country to improve the work of the city and county Party committees, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Friday.

At the first course for chief secretaries of the city and county Party committees, Kim stressed that the overall work of the Party and the state can go well and the overall development of socialism can be promoted only when the city and county Party committees across the country fulfill their missions and role, the KCNA said.

The course, a kind of workshop for local officials which began on Wednesday, was held to discuss ways to implement goals put forth during a party congress in January.

Kim set forth important tasks and ways of enhancing the role of chief secretaries in intensifying the Party work and developing cities and counties by underscoring the need to direct efforts into the Party's internal work to firmly cement the revolutionary position and class position, KCNA said.

Saying that special efforts should be directed into building up the ranks of cadres, he set forth detailed tasks for forming the ranks of cadres with elite ones devotedly defending the leader and the Party "by strictly observing the Party principles, revolutionary principles in the personnel administration" and by "improving the personnel administration system in an innovative way," the report added.

"Saying that they should not abuse power and indulge in bureaucracy, irregularities and corruption but be honest in their work and life, he stressed the need for them to remain upright before the Party and the people, keep their families and relatives from seeking after selfish interests," the KCNA said.

The short course, the first of its kind, would continue on Friday, the report said.