Fri, 05 Mar 2021

International

White House sets earlier date for supply to vaccinate all Americans

WASHINGTON D.C.: President Joe Biden says he expects there to be enough vaccinations for all Americans by the end of ...

Truck-SUV crash ends in 13 deaths, vehicle was carrying 25 passengers

HOLTVILLE, California: An overloaded SUV carrying as many as 25 passengers slammed into a semi-truck in California on Monday, killing ...

New York to allow weddings to begin March 15, some restrictions apply

ALBANY, New York: New York's new coronavirus-period dance rules will allow some dancing at parties. The state said that when ...

Repairing roads, bridges to be focus of White House, says officials

WASHINGTON D.C.: Looking beyond the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, President Joe Biden and other lawmakers are establishing the foundations ...

Black, brown communities targeted in Covid vaccination campaign

WASHINGTON DC - To boost vaccination rates among minorities, particularly Black and brown Americans, senior Biden administration officials say the ...

Justice Dept. to seek reversal of Texas eviction ruling

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Justice Department has announced it will appeal a court ruling that the federal prohibition on evictions ...

Business

Nevada governor backs plan for private cities owned by high tech

CARSON CITY, Nevada: Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak has proposed allowing technology companies specializing in blockchain technology to develop "Innovation Zones" ...

Bringing in staff, Walmart prepares to open financial services

Walmart has hired two former Goldman Sachs bankers to help run its new and unnamed fintech venture.Walmart hired Omer Ismail, ...

Nasdaq sell-off sparks tumble on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks fell sharply Thursday, spurred on by rising bond yields. "There is a fork ...

Noting volatility caused by social media, SEC suspends 15 companies

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. securities regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has suspended trading in the securities of 15 ...

Facebook fined for using facial recognition, violating privacy laws

A California federal judge has issued the final approval of a $650 million Facebook class action privacy settlement, handing down ...

Slight growth in Irish manufacturing buoys business sector

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ireland's manufacturing sector grew slightly for the second consecutive month in February, after a major decline at the ...

Movie Review

