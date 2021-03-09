Tue, 09 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
51
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Hong Kong democracy leaders arrested, face long imprisonment

BEIJING, China: Actions taken last week by the Chinese People's Political Consultative Committee (CPPCC) and the National People's Congress (NPC) ...

Feb. saw most people detained at Mexican border since 2006

WASHINGTON D.C.: Officials report that 100,000 people seeking to enter the United States were detained at the Mexican border in ...

Following stringent lockdown, Buenos Aires opening up economy

SAO PAULO, Brazil: Just as Buenos Aires, Argentina is opening up its economy after what is seen as the city's ...

As George Floyd murder trial gets underway Minnesota continues to cope

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Barring last-minute changes, court proceedings begin Monday in the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer charged ...

British PM Johnson says being overweight complicated his Covid care

LONDON, England: In a bid to reduce Covid infections among overweight Britons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is promoting his own ...

Seeking dismissal of charges, Huawei CFO says arrest political

VANCOUVER, Canada: Lawyers for Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou have sought a dismissal of the extradition case against her, ...

Business

Section
White House blocks Rio Tinto's plan for Native tribes sacred land

GLOBE, Arizona -- Native Americans, conservationists, and a host of other advocates are cheering a Biden administration move to delay ...

U.S. stocks end mixed Monday, techs sold-off, industrials bought up

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets were decisively mixed on Monday with the technology sector taking the brunt ...

Disney, baseball could begin April 1 with Covid rules in place

LOS ANGELES, California: After remaining closed for nearly a year, California officials released new rules on Friday that would allow ...

Costco profits suffer from employee pandemic costs, safety measures

NEW YORK, New York: Second-quarter profits for Costco Wholesale Corp have failed to align with analysts' estimates, as the warehouse ...

Virtual events being staged in Oregon for Sequestration Week

PORTLAND, Oregon -- This week, groups are holding virtual events in Oregon for "Sequestration Week," and the potential of carbon ...

Biden relief bill fails to stem sell-off of Asian stocks

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia mostly fell on Monday, although the Australian market managed a modest gain.The passage ...

Movie Review

Blue Velvet