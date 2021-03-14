Sun, 14 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

Macron twice met with Lebanese leaders seeking solution to crisis

PARIS, France: French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged Lebanon's politicians to form a new government, warning that the ...

Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter in ad to encourage Covid inoculations

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a bid to convince Americans to put their fears aside and be vaccinated with the Covid vaccines, ...

Mexican Senate expected to follow lower house and vote to OK marijuana

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Legalizing marijuana took a step forward this week, as Mexico's lower house of Congress voted 316 to ...

Russia acts against Twitter, accused of not following laws

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian authorities have begun slowing the speed for uploading photos and videos to Twitter.This follows charges by Russia ...

MSC Lirica catches fire in Greek port of Corfu, no injuries reported

CORFU, Greece: The MSC Lirica, owned by MSC Cruises, caught fire on Friday while docked at the port in Corfu, ...

Alaska's small population let's state lead in vaccinations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska: Alaska will allow all people age 16 and over to receive the Covid vaccination. Alaska, with a population ...

New website, online purchases drive Prada sales

MILAN, Italy: Gross sales and earnings of Italian luxury fashion house Prada picked up at the end of 2020, recouping ...

Agreement could see Southwest Air buy 'dozens" of Boeing 737s

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing is reportedly close to signing a multibillion dollar order for dozens of 737 MAX 7 jets for ...

Batteries, infrastructure to be critical to Volkswagen EV sales

FRANKFURT, Germany: In line with its strategic plan to raise its share of fully electric vehicles in Europe to over ...

No word on LG supplying future Tesla cars with batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, California: By venturing into developing advanced battery cells for EVs and energy storage systems by 2023, sources said ...

Industry watching closely as Frontier, Sun County plan IPOs

NEW YORK, New York: Amid anticipations of a recovery in domestic air travel following mass vaccine rollouts, two low-cost U.S. ...

Dow finishes week with five consecutive record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks finished mixed on Friday with the Dow Jones starring, and the Nasdaq losing ...

