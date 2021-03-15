Mon, 15 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
68
Cloudy in Statesville

International

Section
Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for birds in flight

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: In response to the fall and spring migration of birds passing through Philadelphia, when hundreds of birds can ...

Lockdown through Easter in Italy as authorities battle coronavirus

ROME, Italy: As coronavirus infections quickly increase, the Italian government has approved a total lockdown, though not yet enforced, for ...

Macron twice met with Lebanese leaders seeking solution to crisis

PARIS, France: French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has urged Lebanon's politicians to form a new government, warning that the ...

Obama, Bush, Clinton, Carter in ad to encourage Covid inoculations

WASHINGTON, D.C.: In a bid to convince Americans to put their fears aside and be vaccinated with the Covid vaccines, ...

Mexican Senate expected to follow lower house and vote to OK marijuana

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: Legalizing marijuana took a step forward this week, as Mexico's lower house of Congress voted 316 to ...

Russia acts against Twitter, accused of not following laws

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian authorities have begun slowing the speed for uploading photos and videos to Twitter.This follows charges by Russia ...

Business

Section
'Best to work in person,' says Goldman Sachs CEO

NEW YORK, New York: Goldman Sachs wants its nearly 40,000 employees across the world who have been working from home ...

Target of 300 million AstraZeneca vaccines looks doubtful

BRUSSELS, Belgium: EU countries expressed their anger at AstraZeneca, following this week's news that the drug maker would not deliver ...

New website, online purchases drive Prada sales

MILAN, Italy: Gross sales and earnings of Italian luxury fashion house Prada picked up at the end of 2020, recouping ...

Agreement could see Southwest Air buy 'dozens" of Boeing 737s

CHICAGO, Illinois: Boeing is reportedly close to signing a multibillion dollar order for dozens of 737 MAX 7 jets for ...

Batteries, infrastructure to be critical to Volkswagen EV sales

FRANKFURT, Germany: In line with its strategic plan to raise its share of fully electric vehicles in Europe to over ...

No word on LG supplying future Tesla cars with batteries

SAN FRANCISCO, California: By venturing into developing advanced battery cells for EVs and energy storage systems by 2023, sources said ...

Movie Review

Terminator Genisys