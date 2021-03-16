Tue, 16 Mar 2021

Australian Federal Police swoop on man ahead of Four Corners screening

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A 40-year old man will appear in an Australian court on Wednesday, charged with slavery and ...

Snow strikes Denver, Wyoming and Nebraska, area closed to travel

DENVER, Colorado: A late winter storm dumped 19 to 52 inches on parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska on Sunday. ...

Chicago River dyed green for subdued St. Patrick's Day

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago has continued its 60-year tradition of dying its winding Chicago River green for St. Patrick's Day.The river ...

U.K. says China in non-compliance with Hong Kong turnover treaty

LONDON, UK: Following China's move to gain control over Hong Kong's democratic government, the U.K. has issued a statement, accusing ...

Philadelphia to dim lights to make it safer for birds in flight

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania: In response to the fall and spring migration of birds passing through Philadelphia, when hundreds of birds can ...

Lockdown through Easter in Italy as authorities battle coronavirus

ROME, Italy: As coronavirus infections quickly increase, the Italian government has approved a total lockdown, though not yet enforced, for ...

Business

Section
Airlines served 25.8 million in January; 70 million one year earlier

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. air passenger traffic fell 63.3 percent in January, as lingering concerns over the prolonged coronavirus pandemic kept ...

Wall Street has positive start to week. Nasdaq gains 140 points

NEW YORK, New York - Modest gains were recorded on U.S. stock markets on Monday in a positive start to ...

Four-month low reported in jobless benefits in U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: Some 712,000 people in the U.S. filed for unemployment benefits last week, declining to a four-month low, indicating ...

Little momentum for stocks and currencies in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed to flat on Monday.Confidence about the economy, particularly in the United ...

Brent futures rose $1.73, 2.6 percent, to $69.63 per barrel

NEW YORK, New York: A weakening dollar and a sharp fall in U.S. fuel stocks, which eased concerns of a ...

'Best to work in person,' says Goldman Sachs CEO

NEW YORK, New York: Goldman Sachs wants its nearly 40,000 employees across the world who have been working from home ...

