TOKYO -- Senior Japanese and U.S. officials on Tuesday held security talks in Tokyo, discussing bilateral relations and the Korean Peninsula denuclearization, among other issues.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin attended the so-called "2+2" meeting with their counterparts Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, with both sides vowing to strengthen bilateral alliance. (Japan-U.S.-Talks)

- - - -

NEW DELHI -- The local government in India's central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh said on Tuesday that a night curfew will be imposed in Bhopal and Indore cities to contain the COVID-19 surge.

The curfew will be imposed from Wednesday night. (India-COVID-19-Curfew)

- - - -

TOKYO -- A senior government official with Japan's communications ministry who was close to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga resigned on Tuesday after being embroiled in a wining and dining scandal involving a telecom giant and a satellite broadcaster.

Communications Minister Ryota Takeda said Tuesday that he ordered the former vice minister for policy coordination, Yasuhiko Taniwaki, to be suspended from work for three months for being entertained by telecom giant NTT. (Japan-Official-Resignation)

- - - -

HONG KONG -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that the HKSAR government will revise the local electoral system by consolidation ordinance and will fully cooperate with the Legislative Council (LegCo).

At a press briefing ahead of the Executive Council meeting, Lam said multiple local laws will be amended to improve the electoral system and there is a need to adopt the way of consolidation ordinance. (Hong Kong-Electoral System)