Fog in Statesville

International

British Airways seeks no travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers

LONDON, England: Even as the UK government deliberates the reopening non-essential travel, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle has urged that ...

Skyscrapers disappear from view as sandstorm strikes Beijing

BEIJING, China: Parts of northern China, and particularly Beijing, have been enveloped by a sand storm described as the worst ...

New lockdown after frat party, 180 test positive at Duke University

DURHAM, North Carolina: An outbreak of Covid infections following a fraternity party has caused the lockdown of 6,000 students at ...

Covid variants strike Paris region, total lockdown looms

PARIS, France: As new variants of the Covid virus strike France and intensive care units fill up, officials warn that ...

Australian Federal Police swoop on man ahead of Four Corners screening

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - A 40-year old man will appear in an Australian court on Wednesday, charged with slavery and ...

Organizers of Australian women's march turn down request to meet PM

CANBERRA, Australia - Thousands of Australians attended scores of March 4 Justice rallies as they demand action against violence, sexual ...

Business

Rising bond yields unsettle stock markets in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia universally fell on Wednesday, but the losses were unremarkable.Jitters continue about the direction ...

Indian government targets banning cryptocurrency trading

NEW DELHI, India: In a major setback to cryptocurrency holders, the Indian government is set to propose one of the ...

U.S. industrial stocks sold off, Nasdaq finishes slightly higher

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks struggled on Tuesday despite making earlier gains. The Standard and Poor's 500 at ...

Largest recall in U.S. history to repair air bags starts in April

WASHINGTON D.C.: Ford Motors will recall nearly 3 million autos found to have defective air bags. This is the largest ...

Air transport and communications company in Letterkenny to expand

CO DONEGAL, Ireland - A major IT provider to the air transport industry is beefing up its operations ahead of ...

Stocks in Asia tread water, U.S. dollar stuck in tight range

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia crept higher on Tuesday.The across-the-board gains however were modest. The U.S. dollar was ...

Movie Review

The Other Side of Hope (Toivon tuolla puolen)