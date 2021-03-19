COPENHAGEN -- World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge on Thursday warned states in the region not to ease restrictions too early.

Speaking during a virtual press conference here, Kluge noted that "while 27 countries are currently in a partial or full nationwide lockdown, 21 are gradually easing restrictive measures."

"Some are doing so based on the assumption that increasing vaccination uptake in countries would immediately lead to an improved epidemiological situation," he said. "Such assumptions are too early to make." (Denmark-WHO Europe)

- - - -

ADEN -- At least 10 soldiers were killed as members of the Yemen-based al-Qaida branch attacked a security checkpoint in the country's southern province of Abyan on Thursday, a government official told Xinhua.

"Armed elements of al-Qaida carried out an attack against a security checkpoint in Ahwar district of Abyan, leaving at least 10 soldiers killed," the local government source said on condition of anonymity. (Yemen-Al-Qaida Attack-Killing)

- - - -

KABUL -- At least 59 people were killed in insurgent activities and conflicts in Afghanistan in the past 24 hours, according to a local independent war monitoring group early Thursday.

"Within the past 24 hours, our team has documented 59 deaths, including seven Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) members, one civilian and 51 Taliban militants," Reduction in Violence (RiV) said on the social media platform twitter. (Afghanistan-Violence-Casualties)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- A top diplomat of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has vowed that Pyongyang will ignore U.S. outreach until Washington "rolls back its hostile policy," the official Korean Central News Agency reported on Thursday.

First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui issued a statement on Wednesday, saying the United States has tried to contact them since mid-February through several channels including New York, and by emails and telephone messages, but "we don't think there is need to respond to the U.S. time-delaying trick again."

"We have already declared our stand that no DPRK-U.S. contact and dialogue of any kind can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK. Therefore, we will disregard such an attempt of the U.S. in the future, too," Choe said. (DPRK-U.S.)