Fri, 19 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

Fog in Statesville

Out of beds for migrants, 3,000 teens to be held in convention center

LOS ANGELES, California:- The U.S. government will house up to 3,000 migrant teen boys at the Dallas convention center. The ...

Oslo to close schools, limit contacts to prepare for Covid surge

OSLO, Norway: Following a resurgence of Covid infections, Oslo will close all middle and high schools, as well as limit ...

More arrests over international child sex exploitation and bestiality

SYDNEY, New South Wales, Australia - A twist in a shocking international network of child sex exploitation and bestiality surfaced ...

Fines, imprisonment policy extended for disruptions aboard planes

WASHINGTON, D.C.: The U.S. government will continue to enforce its "zero tolerance policy" for unruly air passengers. The policy was ...

British Airways seeks no travel restrictions for vaccinated passengers

LONDON, England: Even as the UK government deliberates the reopening non-essential travel, British Airways CEO Sean Doyle has urged that ...

Skyscrapers disappear from view as sandstorm strikes Beijing

BEIJING, China: Parts of northern China, and particularly Beijing, have been enveloped by a sand storm described as the worst ...

110 year-old Thorntons to close stores, sell online and in food stores

LONDON, England: Thorntons, the 110-year-old British chocolatier and retailer, has announced plans to permanently shutter all 61 stores in the ...

Mixed performance on Asian stock markets Thursday

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Thursday, although the Australian market took a hit.Bond yields ...

VW pledges to build 18,000 recharging stations for electric cars

FRANKFURT, Germany: As part of its big shift towards battery-powered cars, Volkswagen said on Monday it plans to operate six ...

Fed looking for 2 percent inflation rate over longer term

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at the record-low ...

Dovish Fed inspire turnaround on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks reversed heavy losses on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve released a statement following ...

With valuation doubling to $95bn, Stripe to add 1,000 jobs in Ireland

DUBLIN, Ireland: Stripe, the Irish online payments platform, will hire 1,000 employees in Ireland over the next five years. Founded ...

Ready or Not