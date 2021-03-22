Mon, 22 Mar 2021

New 3 ft. rule hopes to get students back to classes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government on Friday reduced the amount of space students must distance themselves from each other inside ...

Spain, first nation with 8-hour work day, considers four-day work week

MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government has agreed to an experiment, as a number of businesses would be permitted to offer ...

New Missouri rules means 2 million more eligible for vaccination

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri: All adults in the state of Missouri will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April ...

Palestinian man killed for throwing stones at Israeli soldiers

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israel Defense Forces say they are examining reports that a Palestinian protester was shot dead ...

British woman seen as bargaining chip in international negotiations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A British-Iranian woman, imprisoned for five years in Iran, has again been brought to court to ...

Initial data from Texas blizzard shows 57 died, mostly from cold

AUSTIN, Texas: Preliminary figures indicate that some 57 people died during the February winter storm that devastated Texas. According to ...

U.S. travel spending shrank 42% in 2020 due to COVID: report

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Social, travel, and business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused travel spending in the U.S. to plummet 42 ...

One month Japanese tariff hike begins in March on U.S. beef

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is imposing a tariff hike on beef imported from the U.S. as a safeguard measure, amid volumes ...

Volkswagen surpasses SAP to become number one on Germany's DAX Index

FRANKFURT, Germany: With a valuation of more than 136 billion euros ($162 billion), Volkswagen surpassed software maker SAP's 127 billion ...

Empty U.S. hotels being converted into housing shelters

PORTLAND, Oregon - In a roadside motel with brown stucco walls and yellow awnings, Jeff Smith's life began anew. Smith ...

Lawsuit claims Google has ad monopoly, freezes out competition

AUSTIN, Texas: Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and nine other U.S. ...

Citing pandemic, shortages in supplies, Honda to cut U.S. production

WASHINGTON D.C.: Honda Motor Co's U.S. and Canadian auto plants will see a halt in production next week due to ...

