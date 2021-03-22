Mon, 22 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

Netanyahu appeals to Arab voters as Israel goes to polls again

As Israelis prepare to vote on Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, polls predict that once again, the ...

New 3 ft. rule hopes to get students back to classes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government on Friday reduced the amount of space students must distance themselves from each other inside ...

Spain, first nation with 8-hour work day, considers four-day work week

MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government has agreed to an experiment, as a number of businesses would be permitted to offer ...

New Missouri rules means 2 million more eligible for vaccination

JEFFERSON CITY, Missouri: All adults in the state of Missouri will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting April ...

Palestinian man killed for throwing stones at Israeli soldiers

TEL AVIV, Israel - The Israel Defense Forces say they are examining reports that a Palestinian protester was shot dead ...

British woman seen as bargaining chip in international negotiations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates: A British-Iranian woman, imprisoned for five years in Iran, has again been brought to court to ...

U.S. travel spending shrank 42% in 2020 due to COVID: report

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Social, travel, and business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused travel spending in the U.S. to plummet 42 ...

One month Japanese tariff hike begins in March on U.S. beef

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is imposing a tariff hike on beef imported from the U.S. as a safeguard measure, amid volumes ...

Volkswagen surpasses SAP to become number one on Germany's DAX Index

FRANKFURT, Germany: With a valuation of more than 136 billion euros ($162 billion), Volkswagen surpassed software maker SAP's 127 billion ...

Empty U.S. hotels being converted into housing shelters

PORTLAND, Oregon - In a roadside motel with brown stucco walls and yellow awnings, Jeff Smith's life began anew. Smith ...

Lawsuit claims Google has ad monopoly, freezes out competition

AUSTIN, Texas: Alaska, Florida, Montana, Nevada, and Puerto Rico have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas and nine other U.S. ...

Citing pandemic, shortages in supplies, Honda to cut U.S. production

WASHINGTON D.C.: Honda Motor Co's U.S. and Canadian auto plants will see a halt in production next week due to ...

