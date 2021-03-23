Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.More Information
ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey will no longer abide by the European treaty protecting women from violence. Turkey had been the first ...
BERLIN, Germany: The German scientist, who was the first in the world to develop the coronavirus vaccination, says the next ...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand Cabinet spent most of Monday afternoon locked in discussions on a Trans Tasman ...
As Israelis prepare to vote on Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, polls predict that once again, the ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government on Friday reduced the amount of space students must distance themselves from each other inside ...
MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government has agreed to an experiment, as a number of businesses would be permitted to offer ...
DUBLIN, Ireland: New Brexit customs rules and Covid restrictions caused January's Irish imports from Britain to fall 65 percent over ...
MEMPHIS, Tennessee: U.S. delivery firm FedEx has reported an unforeseen surge in its quarterly profits, with revenue for the quarter ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big move on Asian markets on Monday was the plunge in Japanese stocks following a ...
WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Government is seeking expansion into Canadian markets to purchase minerals needed in the production of ...
WASHINGTON, D.C.: Social, travel, and business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused travel spending in the U.S. to plummet 42 ...
TOKYO, Japan: Japan is imposing a tariff hike on beef imported from the U.S. as a safeguard measure, amid volumes ...