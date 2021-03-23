LONDON -- China, led by the Communist Party of China (CPC), is marching toward completely building a moderately prosperous society in all respects this year, which is a great accomplishment, said renowned British sociologist Martin Albrow in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Albrow, currently a fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences in Britain, has visited China many times since 1987.

"The success of the party is really taking China forward, rejuvenating China," he said, adding that the achievement of CPC is a great transformation of the mood of the country.

- - - -

MOSCOW -- China is a truly strategic partner of Russia and a like-minded country, and their mutually trusting and respectful dialogue should serve as an example to other countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said.

"Current Russia-China relations are assessed both by our national leaders and citizens as the best in their entire history. This is a well-deserved and fair assessment," Lavrov told Xinhua and several other media outlets in an online interview ahead of his visit to China on Monday and Tuesday.

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young, a top Seoul policymaker in charge of inter-Korean affairs, renewed his support Monday to resume humanitarian aid in the private sector to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

Lee made the remark during a meeting with the chief of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, a South Korean pro-unification civic group, according to Yonhap news agency.

The minister was quoted as saying that the government agrees "in principle" to the need for the resumption of the private sector's humanitarian assistance to the DPRK, vowing to review it sufficiently and rapidly.

- - - -

GENEVA -- Water has many values that are just not priced, Sasha Koo-Oshima, deputy director of Land and Water Division at the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, told Xinhua in a recent interview ahead of the World Water Day, which falls on Monday.

The official highlighted that with the COVID-19 pandemic, a large part of the world population still lacks access to handwashing facilities at home, saying that "this is the first line of defense against this virus and the value of water is very evident in this progression."