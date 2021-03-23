Tue, 23 Mar 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
50
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Claiming threat to families, Turkey annuls women's rights treaty

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey will no longer abide by the European treaty protecting women from violence. Turkey had been the first ...

Funding now available for coronavirus scientists to combat cancer

BERLIN, Germany: The German scientist, who was the first in the world to develop the coronavirus vaccination, says the next ...

Australian and New Zealand governments to open borders to each other

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand Cabinet spent most of Monday afternoon locked in discussions on a Trans Tasman ...

Netanyahu appeals to Arab voters as Israel goes to polls again

As Israelis prepare to vote on Tuesday for the fourth time in two years, polls predict that once again, the ...

New 3 ft. rule hopes to get students back to classes

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. government on Friday reduced the amount of space students must distance themselves from each other inside ...

Spain, first nation with 8-hour work day, considers four-day work week

MADRID, Spain: The Spanish government has agreed to an experiment, as a number of businesses would be permitted to offer ...

Business

Section
Irish imports from Britain fall due to Covid, new Brexit rules

DUBLIN, Ireland: New Brexit customs rules and Covid restrictions caused January's Irish imports from Britain to fall 65 percent over ...

Pandemic lockdown proves a boon to FedEx with $21 billion profit

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: U.S. delivery firm FedEx has reported an unforeseen surge in its quarterly profits, with revenue for the quarter ...

Japanese stocks take a tumble, key index falls 618 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The big move on Asian markets on Monday was the plunge in Japanese stocks following a ...

Washington acts to use Canada, not China, in electric car supply chain

WASHINGTON D.C. - The U.S. Government is seeking expansion into Canadian markets to purchase minerals needed in the production of ...

U.S. travel spending shrank 42% in 2020 due to COVID: report

WASHINGTON, D.C.: Social, travel, and business restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic caused travel spending in the U.S. to plummet 42 ...

One month Japanese tariff hike begins in March on U.S. beef

TOKYO, Japan: Japan is imposing a tariff hike on beef imported from the U.S. as a safeguard measure, amid volumes ...

Movie Review

What They Had