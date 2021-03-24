Wed, 24 Mar 2021

10 people killed by shooter in Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...

Philippines hit with Covid surge as it was reopening economy

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. This was the second straight day the Philippines posted ...

Following Chinese moves, India and U.S. enlarge military cooperation

NEW DELHI, India: Following meetings in New Delhi, Indian and United States defense officials agreed Saturday to increase military cooperation. ...

Claiming threat to families, Turkey annuls women's rights treaty

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey will no longer abide by the European treaty protecting women from violence. Turkey had been the first ...

Funding now available for coronavirus scientists to combat cancer

BERLIN, Germany: The German scientist, who was the first in the world to develop the coronavirus vaccination, says the next ...

Australian and New Zealand governments to open borders to each other

WELLINGTON, New Zealand - The New Zealand Cabinet spent most of Monday afternoon locked in discussions on a Trans Tasman ...

Sanctions against Chinese officials upset stock markets in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell on Tuesday following the implementation of new sanctions on ...

1 million suffer Facebook outage blamed on network glitch

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook managed to resolve a technical problem that triggered a worldwide outage and interruption to its services ...

Nike officials predict supply problems resolved, sales will increase

BEAVERTON, Oregon: Nike's quarterly sales have fallen short of expectations.Officials blamed falling sales on a shortage of global containers, congestion ...

U.S. stocks make ground amidst European Covid-19 resurgence

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks moved cautiously higher on Monday despite headwinds from Europe on the coronavirus. "The ...

Irish imports from Britain fall due to Covid, new Brexit rules

DUBLIN, Ireland: New Brexit customs rules and Covid restrictions caused January's Irish imports from Britain to fall 65 percent over ...

Pandemic lockdown proves a boon to FedEx with $21 billion profit

MEMPHIS, Tennessee: U.S. delivery firm FedEx has reported an unforeseen surge in its quarterly profits, with revenue for the quarter ...

