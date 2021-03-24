Wed, 24 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

International

Section
$308.5 mln verdict against Apple in iTunes patent case

DALLAS, Texas: Apple Inc has been ordered to pay some $308.5 million, after being found guilty of infringing upon a ...

Increasing migrant families crossing U.S. border returned to Mexico

CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico: The Biden administration appears to be hardening their methods in dealing with the flood of migrants seeking ...

10 people killed by shooter in Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...

Philippines hit with Covid surge as it was reopening economy

MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. This was the second straight day the Philippines posted ...

Following Chinese moves, India and U.S. enlarge military cooperation

NEW DELHI, India: Following meetings in New Delhi, Indian and United States defense officials agreed Saturday to increase military cooperation. ...

Claiming threat to families, Turkey annuls women's rights treaty

ISTANBUL, Turkey: Turkey will no longer abide by the European treaty protecting women from violence. Turkey had been the first ...

Business

Section
Visa being investigated for anti-trust violations by U.S. Justice Dept

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department's antitrust division is preparing to investigate whether Visa Inc uses anti-competitive practices in the debit ...

Wall Street sheds weight, U.S. dollar climbs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were under pressure Tuesday as the coronavirus continues to surge in Europe, and ...

Boat sales in U.S. reach $47 billion in 2020, a 13-year high

MIAMI, Florida: Sales of boats in the U.S. hit a 13-year high to reach $47 billion in 2020, stumping industry ...

Sanctions against Chinese officials upset stock markets in Asia

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in China and Hong Kong fell on Tuesday following the implementation of new sanctions on ...

1 million suffer Facebook outage blamed on network glitch

MENLO PARK, California: Facebook managed to resolve a technical problem that triggered a worldwide outage and interruption to its services ...

Nike officials predict supply problems resolved, sales will increase

BEAVERTON, Oregon: Nike's quarterly sales have fallen short of expectations.Officials blamed falling sales on a shortage of global containers, congestion ...

Movie Review

T2 Trainspotting