Washington DC [US], March 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is aware of the recent launches of short-range missiles by North Korea, but does not consider Pyongyang's actions to be provocative behaviour, a senior US administration official told reporters.

"We are... aware of military activity last weekend by the DPRK [North Korea] that is not sanctioned by the UN Security Council resolutions restricting the ballistic missile program," the official said on Tuesday evening.

The official characterized the launches as "normal military activity" by North Korea and added that they fell short of the "provocative actions" category. (ANI/Sputnik)