BERLIN, Germany: Germany is weighing a mandatory Covid testing and quarantine for all people returning from abroad. This follows an ...
BANGKOK, Thailand: Large groups of demonstrators gathered in Bangkok Saturday night, calling for the release of detained activists, constitutional changes ...
DALLAS, Texas: Apple Inc has been ordered to pay some $308.5 million, after being found guilty of infringing upon a ...
CIUDAD JUAREZ, Mexico: The Biden administration appears to be hardening their methods in dealing with the flood of migrants seeking ...
BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...
MANILA, Philippines: The Philippines recorded 7,999 new coronavirus infections on Saturday. This was the second straight day the Philippines posted ...
MADRID, Spain: Spain will work to bring back half the normal number of tourists this year. according to Tourism Minister ...
SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were sold heavily on Wednesday, following more modest falls in the U.S., Europe, ...
TOKYO, Japan: Automotive chip maker Renesas Electronics said it will take at least one month to restart production following a ...
WASHINGTON D.C.: The Justice Department's antitrust division is preparing to investigate whether Visa Inc uses anti-competitive practices in the debit ...
NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were under pressure Tuesday as the coronavirus continues to surge in Europe, and ...
MIAMI, Florida: Sales of boats in the U.S. hit a 13-year high to reach $47 billion in 2020, stumping industry ...