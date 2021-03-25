Tokyo [Japan], March 25 (ANI/Sputnik): The Japanese government is analysing the situation after the launch of a supposedly ballistic missile by North Korea, NHK reported.

"To protect the life and property of the people, we are directing all our efforts to collect and analyse information and are vigilantly monitoring [the situation]," the government said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, the Japanese military said a ballistic missile might have been fired by North Korea. The Japanese Defense Ministry said it had fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said at least one projectile had been fired by North Korea towards the Sea of Japan.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga later confirmed that North Korea had fired two ballistic missiles toward the Sea of Japan and voiced protest over that.

Two missiles were fired from North Korea's territory on March 21. The missiles were not ballistic. (ANI/Sputnik)