NEW DELHI -- India's COVID tally reached 11,787,534 on Thursday as 53,476 new cases were reported from across the country, the highest this year, according to the latest figures released by the federal health ministry.

Meanwhile, 251 more deaths since Wednesday morning took the death toll to 160,692. (India-COVID-Tally)

- - - -

SYDNEY -- Around 20,000 people remained stranded by major flooding in eastern Australia on Thursday, with water levels yet to drop in some parts despite an end to the rain.

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian said with no rain forecast for the week ahead, floodwaters would gradually recede in most regions. (Australia-Flood)

- - - -

SEOUL -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said Thursday.

The projectiles were launched into the eastern waters from the DPRK's South Hamgyong province in the morning. (SKorea-DPRK-Projectiles)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand government has confirmed strict criteria for early vaccinations for people who need to travel outside of New Zealand on compassionate grounds or for reasons of national significance, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins announced on Wednesday.

Two weeks ago the government set out the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out plan, beginning with those most at risk of getting and spreading COVID-19 and those most at risk of getting seriously sick from it. (NZ-Vaccination)