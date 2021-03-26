Fri, 26 Mar 2021

International

Writer Jakub Zulczyk to face judge for insulting Polish president

WARSAW, Poland: A Polish writer may be arrested and brought to trial after calling the country's president a "moron" on ...

In first eruption in 800 years, Iceland's Fagradalsfjall on display

REYKJAVIK, Iceland: People are coming by the thousands to watch an erupting volcano near the capital, Reykjavik.Those at the site ...

Chinese officials targeted by EU with travel ban and assets freeze

BRUSSELS, Belgium: In a rare move, European Union foreign ministers have agreed to sanction Chinese officials for human rights abuses. ...

Chinese show naval strength at disputed reef in Philippines waters

MANILA, Philippines: While stopping short of lodging a protest, the Philippine government says it is concerned by a build-up of ...

Rejecting criticism, Chinese and Russians meet in show of unity

BEIJING, China: In a rebuke to the United States and other western countries, the foreign ministers of China and Russia ...

10 people killed by shooter in Colorado supermarket

BOULDER, Colorado - At least ten people have been killed in yet another mass shooting in the United States.The shooting ...

Business

California Senators press Biden to rid America of gas-powered cars

WASHINGTON D.C.: Two U.S. senators have urged President Joe Biden to fix a date for phasing out sales of gas-powered ...

Aramco looks to Asian oil demand in 2021

DUBAI, UAE: With the COVID-19 pandemic severely affecting Saudi Arabian state oil giant Aramco and its global peers in 2020, ...

Mixed share-trading in Asia on Thursday, U.S. dollar retains strength

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday with Japanese and Australian markets forging ahead, while Chinese ...

House Dems introduce bills targeting Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple

WASHINGTON D.C.: Rhode Island Democrat David Cicilline is working to introduce over 10 laws aimed at curbing the power held ...

IMF warns that outlook is 'shaky' for economic recovery

WASHINGTON D.C.: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has predicted a stronger worldwide economic recovery, but warned of an "exceptionally" uncertain ...

Nasdaq Composite loses 266 points as inflation fears emerge

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weak on Wednesday, as investors and traders grappled with the Covid surge ...

