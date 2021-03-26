PYONGYANG, March 26 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has launched two "newly-developed" tactical guided missiles, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Friday.

The Academy of Defense Science conducted the launch, which was "very successful just as it had been confidently predicted," according to the KCNA.

"The newly developed new-type tactical guided projectile is a weapon system whose warhead weight has been improved to be 2.5 tons with the use of the core technology of tactical guided projectile that was already developed," the report added.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said Thursday that the DPRK has fired two unidentified projectiles into the East Sea.