AUCKLAND -- Hundreds of people gathered in central Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday to rally for the "Stop Asian Hate" movement.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Aotea Square in Auckland CBD to speak out their anger against the racism towards Asians in the United States and New Zealand, before marching along the Queen Street. (New Zealand-Protests-Racism)

- - - -

LASHKAR GAH, Afghanistan -- A militants' attack claimed the lives of 10 police personnel in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province on Saturday, a local official said.

On condition of anonymity, the official said that the incident took place on Yakling area of Nahr-e-Saraj district in the wee hours of Saturday when the armed insurgents attacked a security checkpoint, triggering a gun battle which lasted for three hours. As a result, 10 policemen and some Taliban militants were killed. (Afghanistan-Taliban-Attack)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- Two people are dead and at least eight others were injured in shootings at Virginia Beach's oceanfront, in the eastern U.S. state of Virginia, local police said early Saturday.

An estimated eight people were shot around 11 p.m. local time Friday (0300 GMT Saturday). While officers were investigating the incident, one person nearby was shot dead in crossfire with police, and a second person near the scene was pronounced dead in "a separate shooting incident" that needs further investigation, Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate told reporters. (US-Virginia-Shooting incident)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has condemned U.S. President Joe Biden for "provocation" after he criticized its recent missile launches, saying the military tests were an exercise of its self-defense right, the official Korean Central News Agency reported Saturday.

Ri Pyong Chol, secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea, made a statement on Friday, saying the recent test-fire of new-type tactical guided missiles was "an act tantamount to the exercise of the full-fledged right of a sovereign state for self-defense" as it was a process that had been undertaken to implement the goals of the policy on national defense science set forth by the party and the government to boost the defense capabilities of the country. (DPRK-US-Missile Launch)