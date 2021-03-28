Sun, 28 Mar 2021

International

Niger sees hundreds dead in continuing jihadist attacks

NIAMEY, Niger: Suspected jihadists killed over 137 people in villages in Niger's Tahoua region this week. "In treating civilian populations ...

Report says Cuomo ordered state doctor to give Covid tests to family

NEW YORK, New York: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had a state doctor perform Covid tests on his family members ...

EU to restrict exports of coronavirus vaccinations

LONDON, UK: The European Union will restrict the export of coronavirus vaccinations manufactured in Europe.Members of the 27-nation bloc have ...

Covid means no traditional cherry blossom festivities in Japan

TOKYO, Japan: The Japanese are coming out to view the early blooming of their famed cherry blossoms, but during Covid ...

U.S. official 'deeply troubled' by close-door court case of Canadians

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. officials voiced concern on Tuesday over the fate of two Canadians being tried in Chinese courts. The ...

Writer Jakub Zulczyk to face judge for insulting Polish president

WARSAW, Poland: A Polish writer may be arrested and brought to trial after calling the country's president a "moron" on ...

Business

Auto companies slow production due to chip shortages

TORRANCE, California: After announcing a weeklong halt in production at most of its North American plants, Honda Motors has decided ...

UK honors WWII codebreaker with portrait on 50-pound note

LONDON, England: The Bank of England has released the design of a new banknote honoring World War II mathematician Alan ...

Stock markets across world rally, U.S. markets join the fray

NEW YORK, New York - Global stock markets rallied on Friday with major gains recorded across-the-board. Investiors are gambling on ...

U.S. program to set aside $6 billion in aid to small farmers

CHICAGO, Illinois: The U.S. government will allocate $6 billion in aid for small farmers harmed by the pandemic. USDA Secretary ...

To recoup revenues, Mexico works to reduce tax evasion

MEXICO CITY, Mexico: The Ministry of Finance, on March 22, said that Mexico's 2021 economic growth rate "could easily" cross ...

Shares in Japan rise by 447 points, Asian markets generally higher

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were highly sought after on Friday, sending all the major indices higher.Higher commodity ...

