Mon, 29 Mar 2021

News RELEASES

International

Torch has begun nationwide route to welcome Japan Summer Olympics

TOKYO, Japan: Kicking off activities prior to the start of the summer olympics in Tokyo, the traditional olympic torch relay ...

Rutgers is first university to require Covid vaccine for students

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey: Rutgers University will require all students to be vaccinated against the Coronavirus if they want to ...

States sue Biden to prevent end to oil, gas exploration

WASHINGTON D.C.: A 13-state group in the United States, along with Wyoming, pressed individual suits on March 25 contesting President ...

In surprise move, Biden calls for 200 million Covid shots to be given

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he has set a new goal of 200 million vaccination doses being ...

Wide ranging UK class action suit seeks $19 billion from Mastercard

LONDON, England: This week, a specialist London court is set to reconsider permitting a historic $19 billion class action lawsuit ...

Fox News under attack, $1.6 billion lawsuit filed against it

NEW YORK, New York - Shares in Fox Corp dropped nearly twelve percent at one stage on Friday, despite a ...

Business

U.S. dollar steady in Asia as sharemarkets struggle for direction

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Monday despite the outlook for a rebound in global growth."We ...

U.S. jobless claims down from 6.8 million last March to 680,000

WASHINGTON D.C.: The number of jobless claims filed in the U.S. last week dropped to their lowest level since the ...

Amazon to offer on-site vaccinations for staff

SEATTLE, Washington: Amazon will provide COVID-19 vaccinations at its facilities for its U.S. employees, the company said on Thursday. Amazon's ...

U.S. Congressmen introduce bill to to cut toxic metals in baby food

WASHINGTON D.C.: Democratic U.S. lawmakers introduced legislation on Friday to reduce the levels of toxic heavy metals in baby food.Manufacturers ...

Defying travel ban, Ryanair chief urges British to book holidays

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary has asked British holiday makers to ignore government warnings on undertaking travel in the ...

U.S. housing industry says soaring mortgage rates to slow new sales

WASHINGTON D.C.: February sales of new U.S. stand-alone houses plummeted to the lowest level in nine months in the midst ...

