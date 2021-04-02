Fri, 02 Apr 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
38
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
White House says Biden $2 tr. infrastructure plan widely supported

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says there has been considerable praise for President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which ...

Chinese-Canadian relations hit low as Chinese mock Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA, Canada: Insults flew from China on Sunday, attacking Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as relations between China and Canada ...

U.S. ban on evictions to remain in place thru June

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will extend the federal ban on evicting renters from apartments and houses until the end ...

Biden vows to invest in technology, industry as check against China

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has promised to invest heavily in infrastructure and new technologies to prevent China from ...

U.S. considers licensing technology exports to China, Korea, Cuba

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will seek additional input, particularly from the business community, as it works to prevent hostile ...

143 million Covid inoculations given throughout U.S.

WASHINGTON D.C.: The United States has administered 143,462,691 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.The CDC stated that their agency had also delivered ...

Business

Section
Stock markets around world rally ahead of Easter break

NEW YORK, New York - The Easter Bunny stopped off at Wall Street on Thursday to dish out some cheer ...

Cryptocurrency payments coming to Visa credit cards

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Visa Inc has announced it will start accepting cryptocurrency transactions on its payment platform, citing growing demand ...

N. American auto plants temporarily closing due to shortages

YOKAHAMA, Japan: Nissan Motors will cut production of autos in the United States, while Volkswagen will temporarily close production in ...

Investors in Asia buy up stocks, U.S. dollar slide continues

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Thursday with across-the-board gains of some magnitude.The Australian market was ...

Regulators seek to craft insurance laws to protect pet owners

WASHINGTON D.C.: Insurance regulators in the United States are moving closer to drafting a legal model for pet insurance, aimed ...

Union at Amazon Germany seeks strike prior to wage talks

BERLIN, Germany: A German trade union has asked workers at Amazon to go on strike, as a lead-up to wage ...

Movie Review

Taste of Cherry (Tam e guilass)