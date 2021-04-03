Sat, 03 Apr 2021

Fair in Statesville

International

Horrific rail derailment in Taiwan leaves at least fifty dead

TAIPEI, Taiwan, April 2 (Xinhua) -- The death toll from the Taiwan train derailment has risen to 50, with 146 ...

Throughout Europe, NATO jets scramble to intercept Russians

BRUSSELS, Belgium: Russia sent six groups of military aircraft along NATO borders, requiring NATO to scramble fighter jets to intercept ...

Amidst flurry of lawsuits, Fox News still No. 1

NEW YORK, New York - Despite losing some Trump supporters, and being sued for billions of dollars over vote fraud ...

White House says Biden $2 tr. infrastructure plan widely supported

WASHINGTON D.C.: The White House says there has been considerable praise for President Joe Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan, which ...

Chinese-Canadian relations hit low as Chinese mock Justin Trudeau

OTTAWA, Canada: Insults flew from China on Sunday, attacking Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, as relations between China and Canada ...

U.S. ban on evictions to remain in place thru June

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration will extend the federal ban on evicting renters from apartments and houses until the end ...

Business

Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737-Max jets, rejects Airbus bid

SEATTLE, Washington: American aerospace company Boeing announced on March 29 that Southwest Airlines would purchase 100 of its 737 MAX-7 ...

Families, friends can meet again as UK ends 3 month lockdown

LONDON, England: As the UK opens up following a three-month coronavirus lockdown, families and friends are being reunited in outdoor ...

Stock markets around world rally ahead of Easter break

NEW YORK, New York - The Easter Bunny stopped off at Wall Street on Thursday to dish out some cheer ...

Cryptocurrency payments coming to Visa credit cards

SAN FRANCISCO, California: Visa Inc has announced it will start accepting cryptocurrency transactions on its payment platform, citing growing demand ...

N. American auto plants temporarily closing due to shortages

YOKAHAMA, Japan: Nissan Motors will cut production of autos in the United States, while Volkswagen will temporarily close production in ...

Investors in Asia buy up stocks, U.S. dollar slide continues

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia took off on Thursday with across-the-board gains of some magnitude.The Australian market was ...

Movie Review

News of the World