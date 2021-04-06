NEW DELHI -- India's COVID-19 tally reached 12,686,049 on Tuesday, with 96,982 new cases registered across the country in past 24 hours.

With 446 deaths since Monday morning, the death toll stood at 165,547. (India-COVID-19)

- - - -

WELLINGTON -- New Zealand's successful management of COVID-19 pandemic means quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Australia will start on April 19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Tuesday.

The conditions for starting to open up quarantine free travel with Australia have been met, Ardern told a press conference. (New Zealand-Australia-Quarantine-free Travel)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will not participate in the Tokyo Summer Olympics this July due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sports in the DPRK on Tuesday, a website on sports affairs in the country.

The decision was made at a general assembly meeting of the DPRK Olympic Committee held in Pyongyang on March 25, the website news said. (DPRK-Olympics Games-Not Participate)

- - - -

ABUJA -- The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) said on Monday that 1,844 inmates escaped following an early hour gunmen attack on its custodial center in Owerri, the state capital of the southern state of Imo.

NCS spokesman Francis Enobore said in a statement that unknown gunmen stormed the facility at about 2:15 a.m. (0115 GMT) on Monday and gained entrance into the yard by using explosives to blast the administrative block. (Nigeria-Imo-Prison Escape)