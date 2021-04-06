Tue, 06 Apr 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
49
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Over-the-counter COVID test approved for home use

WASHINGTON D.C.: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has given approval to two additional at-home COVID-19 screening tests, to be ...

Belfast and Londonderry still under attack, dozens of police hurt

BELFAST, Northern Ireland - Police, and politicians in Northern Ireland appealed for calm on Monday after a third night of ...

Philippine police hunt two people over fatal blast on Holy Thursday

COTABATO CITY, Philippines - A manhunt is underway for two people believed to be behind the Holy Thursday blast in ...

Singling out Amazon, Biden says corporate tax loopholes must end

WASHINGTON D.C.: U.S. President Joe Biden has criticized online retailer Amazon.com for not paying federal taxes.Speaking in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania last ...

Biden says corp. taxes, not gas taxes, to pay for infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: Following the announcement of the Biden administration seeking $2.3 trillion to fund a major U.S. infrastructure program by ...

Pro-British rioting erupts due to Brexit trade restrictions

BELFAST, Northern Ireland: Northern Ireland suffered its second straight night of violence, as pro-British Unionists rioted over new Brexit trade ...

Business

Section
Nike wins in court to stop sale of knock-off 'Satan Shoes'

NEW YORK, New York: Nike Inc has won a judicial ruling after a district court in the United States instructed ...

Stocks in Asia mixed, Nikkei 225 sheds 393 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Japan reversed course Tuesday after making solid gains on Easter Monday.The Nikkei 225 in ...

In ongoing spat, Russians fine Twitter for not deleting banned content

MOSCOW, Russia: Twitter has been fined $42,000 by a Russian court after being found guilty of not deleting content that ...

Four women promoted at Goldman Sachs in push for diversity

NEW YORK, New York: Goldman Sachs Group, which has been aggressively pushing for increasing the presence of Black, Latino, and ...

U.S. stock soar to dizzy levels, Dow and S&P 500 at record highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks broke new records on Easter Monday as the Dow Jones industrial and Standard ...

United, Spirit Airlines call back staff, hiring new pilots

CHICAGO, Illinois: United Airlines has announced that it needs to hire an additional 300 pilots, as the traveling public returns ...

Movie Review

The Circle
Circle