Fri, 09 Apr 2021

News RELEASES

Philippines defense minister spars with Chinese over South China Seas

MANILA, Philippines: A top Filipino official has warned of additional moves by the Chinese in the South China Sea."The continued ...

New Russian law could keep Putin in office for another 15 years

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in office till 2036, following the passage of legislation allowing him to ...

Small businesses opening in Lisbon as Covid infections fall

LISBON, Portugal: Portugal began easing its Covid lockdown this week, allowing smaller businesses to reopen."This lockdown was more painful, but ...

165 million people receive Covid-19 vaccinations in U.S.

ATLANTA, Georgia: Newly released statistics indicate that in the United States, 165 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered, ...

Suez Canal needs significant modernizing to prevent future closings

SUEZ CITY, Egypt: The six-day closure of Egypt's Suez Canal has highlighted the need for upgrading technical infrastructure, including specialist ...

Americans given Covid vaccine can travel again, says U.S.

ATLANTA, Georgia: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has announced that it is safe for Americans who are fully ...

H&M, other brands, butt heads with China over labor practices

BEIJING, China: Retailer H&M got caught in the crosshairs of regulators from China who insisted they correct a map on ...

LG closing smartphone division after failing to find buyer

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea's LG Electronics will close down its unprofitable mobile division after being unable to find a ...

Solid gains on Wall Street, greenback in retreat

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stock markets continued to ignore the social and financial devastation caused by the Covid-19 ...

100 Delta flights cancelled due to inability to staff aircraft

ATLANTA, Georgia: Some 100 Delta Airlines flights were canceled throughout the United States last Sunday, largely due to not having ...

Easter travel fails as only 25% of passengers traveled this year

PARIS, France: Easter travel at Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris usually begins two weeks before the holiday, and culminates ...

Japanese stock markets drift lower on vaccination concerns

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - The Japanese market fell on Thursday, the only one of the main indices in the region ...

