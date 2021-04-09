HOUSTON -- One person was killed and five others injured in a shooting in U.S. Texas Thursday afternoon, according to local police.

The police said that the shooting happened at an industrial complex around 2:30 p.m. (1930 GMT) in the small Texas town of Bryan and four of the five wounded victims were in serious condition. (US-Shooting)

- - - -

PYONGYANG -- The sixth Conference of Cell Secretaries of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) closed on Thursday after successfully attaining its goal, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Friday.

At the closing session, Kim Jong Un, General Secretary of the WPK, spoke highly of the devoted efforts made by cell secretaries who have contributed to the strengthening of the revolutionary ranks and the socialist construction despite difficulties. (DPRK-Party Secretary Session)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Iran released a South Korean oil tanker and its captain that have been detained at an Iranian port since Jan. 4.

The release came after the remaining 19 sailors of the MT Hankuk Chemi were set free on Feb. 2, according to the ministry. The captain had remained in the vessel for the tanker's management. (South Korea-Iran-Seized Ship)

- - - -

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. State Department on Thursday cautioned against high expectations for Vienna talks as parties of the Iran nuclear deal will reconvene on Friday.

"These talks have been described as constructive, as businesslike, as accomplishing what they set out to do and that is true," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters at a daily briefing. "We would also, however, hasten to not allow expectations to outpace where we are. After all, we have said this will be hard." (US-Iran-JCPOA)