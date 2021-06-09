Wed, 09 Jun 2021

Report says U.S. has administered over 300 million Covid vaccinations

ATLANTA, Georgia: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the United States will shortly hit 600,000. As of Tuesday, ...

U.S. Post seeks 38 cent letter rate, business opposes increase

WASHINGTON D.C.: Retailing, publishing, newspapers and greeting card firms have expressed stiff opposition to the proposed seven percent raise in ...

Following deadly surge, Covid rates falling in India, lockdown eases

NEW DELHI, India: Some Indian states are easing lockdown restrictions as the number of coronavirus infections falls.As of Saturday, India ...

Nuclear reactor funded by Gates-Buffett to be built in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyoming: Power companies owned by Bill Gates and Warren Buffett have decided to build their first "next generation" nuclear ...

Chance of reinfection low after first contracting Covid

LONDON, England: People who have had COVID-19 appear unlikely to become reinfected by the virus for at least 10 months, ...

U.S. senate delegation promises Taiwan support to combat pandemic

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a move that will draw the ire of China, three U.S. senators made a 3-hour visit to ...

Next week's Fed meeting keeps Wall Street tamed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were little moved on Tuesday as investors and traders weighed up the possible ...

Irish officials say G7 tax deal won't cause multinationals to depart

DUBLIN, Ireland: As the G7 countries move forward on creating a tax for multinational firms, Ireland's finance minister said he ...

Report says 68,000 jobs lost in Canada in May

OTTAWA, Canada: Canada lost more jobs than expected in May as Covid lockdowns continued.Economists, however, anticipate large scale hirings in ...

Stocks in Asia struggle, China's Shanghai Composite dips 20 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stock markets were on the defensive in Asia on Tuesday, mirroring events on Wall Street overnight.Most ...

Restaurants in Ireland want to know why pubs can open, and they can't

DUBLIN, Ireland: Throughout Ireland final preparations gave way to the reopening of outdoor dining for pubs and restaurants on Monday.However, ...

Taiwan seeks OK to produce Covid vaccines for U.S. firms

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Taiwan is meeting with U.S. companies to explore whether it might manufacture Covid vaccines for U.S. firms.This follows ...

