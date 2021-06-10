Thu, 10 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
76
Fair in Salisbury

International

Section
European nations arrest hundreds in crackdown on organized crime

BRUSSELS, Belgium: More than 800 arrests were made in recent days by law enforcement officers from 16 countries during a ...

U.S. legislators weigh outlawing ransomware payouts

WASHINGTON D.C.: A senior member of the Democratic Party has emphasized the need for greater transparency about those companies paying ...

Center of 150 California quakes in Calipatria, no injuries reported

LOS ANGELES, California: Southern California was struck by over 150 earthquakes, called a swarm, on Saturday. The largest of these ...

Parking space in Hong Kong brings $1.3 million, new record

HONG KONG: A world record was set when a parking space in Hong Kong sold for $1.3 million last week.The ...

Chicago sports, restaurants, bars return to full capacity June 11

CHICAGO, Illinois: Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced on Thursday that she has accelerated the timetable for a full reopening from ...

Report says U.S. has administered over 300 million Covid vaccinations

ATLANTA, Georgia: The number of deaths related to Covid-19 in the United States will shortly hit 600,000. As of Tuesday, ...

Business

Section
Chinese investigations of tech firms slow Hong Kong IPO's

HONG KONG: After witnessing a flurry of activity last year and at the start of this year, Hong Kong's market ...

Dow Jones drops 153 points in otherwise quiet day on Wall Street

NEW YORK, New York - Nothing much changed on Wall Street on Wednesday, as investors and traders remained relatively sidelined.The ...

'People want to fly again', says Airbus CEO

PARIS, France: Even as air travel continues to remain in crisis and video calls have replaced in-person meetings, Airbus Chief ...

Connecticut guarantees $1,000 bonus to returning workers

HARTFORD, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has introduced a program in which Connecticut residents who return to work, and remain employed ...

Ryanair asks EU to stop Italy subsidizing new Alitalia

DUBLIN, Ireland: Ryanair will appeal against the Italian government's funding of the new government-owned Italian airline that is to replace ...

After pay jumps, American restaurants and hotels await workers

NEW YORK, New York: Hotels, restaurants and other businesses are boosting salaries as they try to rebuild their staffs and ...

Movie Review

Live by Night