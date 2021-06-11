Fri, 11 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
72
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
15 wandering elephants being watched worldwide on Youtube, Twitter

BEIJING, China: First they became stars in China, and now 15 wandering elephants have become international celebrities. Worldwide media are ...

NASA's Juno spacecraft sends back photos of Jupiter's moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: For the first time in 20 years, a NASA spacecraft has traveled close enough to one of ...

Central Park Concert, events citywide to celebrate New York opening

NEW YORK CITY, New York: An expected August concert is planned to mark the end of the Covid lockdowns, as ...

New Australian dinosaur called one of largest in world

BRISBANE, Australia: One of the largest species of extinct dinosaurs has been identified in Australia, more than ten years after ...

Memorial to D-Day British soldiers dedicated on 77th anniversary

VER-SUR-MER, France: A memorial to the 22,442 British soldiers who died on D-Day and in the months afterwards in Normandy ...

European nations arrest hundreds in crackdown on organized crime

BRUSSELS, Belgium: More than 800 arrests were made in recent days by law enforcement officers from 16 countries during a ...

Business

Section
Asian stock markets struggle, Australian All Ords gains 18 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday with only minor views into positive or negative territory.In ...

White House says "strike force" to respond to Chinese trade abuses

WASHINGTON D.C.: To respond to unfair Chinese trade practices, the United States will target China with a new "strike force", ...

Modular hotel from Poland remains unassembled in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Among the casualties of the Covid pandemic is a 26-story Manhattan hotel, whose modular rooms ...

U.S. stocks rise despite inflation surge, Nasdaq climbs 109 points

NEW YORK, New York - A surge in inflation failed to deter investors on Thursday as they weighed back into ...

Officials see U.S. recovery beginning in June with end of job benefits

WASHINGTON D.C.: After nearly fourteen months of the Covid lockdown, the U.S. might take a giant step towards economic recovery ...

Boeing says pandemic, suppliers delaying new Air Force One delivery

CHICAGO, Illinois: The next-generation Air Force One presidential aircraft might be one year late in being delivered, and come with ...

Movie Review

Guest of Honour