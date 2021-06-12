Sat, 12 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
82
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Ecuador obtains money to begin Covid vaccination campaign

QUITO, Ecuador: Ecuador has obtained $550 million in financing to begin its campaign to administer Covid vaccinations to its population, ...

15 wandering elephants being watched worldwide on Youtube, Twitter

BEIJING, China: First they became stars in China, and now 15 wandering elephants have become international celebrities. Worldwide media are ...

NASA's Juno spacecraft sends back photos of Jupiter's moon

CAPE CANAVERAL, Florida: For the first time in 20 years, a NASA spacecraft has traveled close enough to one of ...

Central Park Concert, events citywide to celebrate New York opening

NEW YORK CITY, New York: An expected August concert is planned to mark the end of the Covid lockdowns, as ...

New Australian dinosaur called one of largest in world

BRISBANE, Australia: One of the largest species of extinct dinosaurs has been identified in Australia, more than ten years after ...

Memorial to D-Day British soldiers dedicated on 77th anniversary

VER-SUR-MER, France: A memorial to the 22,442 British soldiers who died on D-Day and in the months afterwards in Normandy ...

Business

Section
Positive day on Wall Street for stocks and U.S. dollar

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States and Europe rose across the board on Friday, in a ...

Renault denies court's accusation of cheating on emissions testing

PARIS, France: Renault, the car manufacturer based in France, announced on June 8 that French prosecutors had leveled charges of ...

Ireland to allow some workers to return to offices in August

DUBLIN, Ireland: Taoiseach Micheal Martin has said some Irish workers might return to working in their offices by the end ...

Asian stock markets struggle, Australian All Ords gains 18 points

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Friday with only minor views into positive or negative territory.In ...

White House says "strike force" to respond to Chinese trade abuses

WASHINGTON D.C.: To respond to unfair Chinese trade practices, the United States will target China with a new "strike force", ...

Modular hotel from Poland remains unassembled in Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Among the casualties of the Covid pandemic is a 26-story Manhattan hotel, whose modular rooms ...

Movie Review

Calling All Earthlings