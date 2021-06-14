MANILA -- The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported on Monday 6,426 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 1,322,053.

The death toll climbed to 22,845 after 57 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH said. (Philippines-COVID-19)

- - - -

TOKYO -- Two Americans, charged with helping former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn flee Japan in 2019 while on bail awaiting his trial, pleaded guilty at their first hearing in court on Monday.

Michael Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, and his son Peter, 28, have already admitted to helping Ghosn, 67, flee Japan so the former auto tycoon could avoid trial for charges of financial misconduct. (Japan-Ghosn-Americans)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's unification ministry on Monday called for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to respond to Seoul's dialogue offer ahead of the 21st anniversary of the June 15 joint declaration.

Lee Jong-joo, unification ministry spokesperson, told a press briefing that the government urges the DPRK to return to the spirit of the June 15 joint declaration and positively respond to the call for dialogue and cooperation between the two Koreas. (S.Korea-DPRK-Dialogue offer)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's military will conduct a defense drill near the islets disputed with Japan, Yonhap news agency reported Monday citing unnamed government and military sources.

The maritime exercise, called the East Sea Territory Protection Exercise, will be staged Tuesday near the Dokdo islets, called Takeshima in Japan. (S.Korea-Drill)

- - - -

COLOMBO -- The total number of COVID-19 patients in Sri Lanka reached 223,638 on Monday after over 2,300 new patients were detected a day earlier, official figures from the Health Ministry showed here.

Out of the total figures, the active patient count to date was 32,955 while a total of 2,136 deaths have been reported from the virus. (Sri Lanka-COVID-19)