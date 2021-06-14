Mon, 14 Jun 2021

International

In message to Russia, Pentagon to send $250 million in aid to Ukraine

WASHINGTON D.C.: In a message to Russia, the Biden administration announced on Friday that it was sending a new package ...

Global indifference to holding of 2020 Olympics slammed

The widely respected international medical journal The Lancet, which has been publishing medical research since 1823, has called for a ...

American Airlines invests $25 million in UK flying taxis

FORT WORTH, Texas: American Airlines will purchase flying taxis to ferry passengers high above the congestion of crowded cities.In moving ...

Apple, Amazon, Nike, criticized for using Chinese forced labor

WASHINGTON D.C.: American companies, including Amazon.com, Apple and Nike, came under fire by a U.S. Senator on Thursday for disregarding ...

Hong Kong to censor films, claiming national security concerns

HONG KONG: The Hong Kong government on Friday put in place new regulations to allow films shown on the island ...

U.S. to donate 500 million Pfizer doses by end 2022

WASHINGTON D.C.: The Biden administration has announced it will donate 500 million Pfizer Covid vaccine doses to nearly 100 countries ...

Business

Section
Mixed day for Asian stocks, Nikkei 225 in Tokyo does best

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks were mixed in Asia on Monday while the major currencies fell slightly against the U.S. ...

Public forces Indian government to cuts taxes on Covid care

NEW DELHI, India: After being stung by public criticism over the high costs of medical care during the Coronavirus surge ...

July 4 fireworks spectacular to mark reopening of New York City

NEW YORK CITY, New York: Following the cancellation of last year's July 4th fireworks display, New York will return to ...

Russia again fines Facebook, Telegram for not removing content

MOSCOW, Russia: For the second time a Russian court has fined Facebook and Telegram for not taking down content banned ...

To diversify, China's Huawei to develop self-driving technology

BEIJING, China: In a bid to diversify its businesses, China's Huawei Technologies, the world's largest telecommunications equipment manufacturer, has announced ...

Aer Lingus passenger flights cancelled after Stobart Air closes

DUBLIN, Ireland: Aer Lingus cancelled 12 regional routes with Stobart Air on Friday night. The cancellations will take effect immediately. ...

Movie Review

The Wall
Wall