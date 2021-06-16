Wed, 16 Jun 2021

600,000 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in UAE

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates reached a grim milestone on Tuesday when the number of Covid-19 cases in ...

Chinese officials investigated over deaths of 21 runners

BEIJING, China: Twenty-seven Chinese officials are being investigated following the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon in ...

Putin offers to exchange cybercriminals with U.S.

MOSCOW, Russia: Russian President Vladimir Putin said Sunday that Russia would send wanted cybercriminals to the U.S. if the U.S. ...

Biden says Russia weaker than appears

CARBIS BAY, England: U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that Russia might be weaker than appears, noting that Moscow ...

Houses for sale for 16 cents for new residents of Croatian town

LEGRAD, Croatia: Seeking to lure new residents, a town in northern Croatia, in Europe, is selling its abandoned homes for ...

Highest temperatures, extended duration as heat wave strikes U.S. west

WASHINGTON D.C.: A heat wave is expected to strike the American west in the coming weeks, which will offer not ...

Britain-Australia free trade deal marks UK move away from Europe

LONDON, England: In the wake of the just concluded G7 summit, Britain and Australia announced a trade deal on Tuesday ...

Aussie stock market on a roll, regional Asian markets falter

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly on the nose on Wednesday, however, the Australian market continues to ...

As German union seeks foothold, Amazon jumps wage to 12 EUR per hour

MUNICH, Germany: Amazon has announced that employees at its Germany-based warehouse facilities will receive an hourly pay increase to 12 ...

G7 seeks Russian moves on cybercrimes, chemical weapons

CARBIS BAY, England: The Group of Seven (G7) nations on Sunday demanded Russia act against committing cyber attacks, as well ...

Across-the-board losses for U.S. stocks, Britain seals Oz trade deal

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were weaker across the board on Tuesday.In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced ...

G7 leaders to continue financial incentives for economies

CARBIS BAY, England: The Group of Seven (G7) leaders, including Angela Merkel of Germany who has traditionally opposed heavy borrowing ...

