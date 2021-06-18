TOKYO -- Japan plans to allow municipalities to begin issuing "vaccine passports" from mid-July, with its top government spokesperson on Thursday referencing the documents' "prompt issuance."

"To prepare for prompt issuance, we will first issue the vaccination certificates by paper but will also make consideration for their issuance in the digital format," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a regular press conference. (Japan-Vaccine passport)

- - - -

TOKYO -- The Japanese government on Thursday decided to lift the COVID-19 state of emergency for nine prefectures from Monday, following its coronavirus advisory panel approving the move earlier in the day.

Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo have been under a virus state of emergency since April 25. (Japan-COVID-19-Restrictions)

- - - -

SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy will hold talks in Seoul next week with U.S. and Japanese counterparts over the Korean Peninsula issues, the South Korean foreign ministry said Thursday.

Noh Kyu-duk, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, will talk bilaterally on Monday with Sung Kim, the newly appointed U.S. special representative for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) policy. (South Korea-Nuclear Envoy-US)

- - - -

HERAT, Afghanistan -- Taliban militants' attempts to overrun Zinda Jan district of Afghanistan's western Herat province have been foiled and the militants fled away after leaving 20 bodies behind, said a statement of provincial government released here Thursday.

The Taliban militants launched massive offensive early Thursday to overrun Zinda Jan district but their multi-pronged attacks have been repulsed, and the militants fled away after leaving 20 bodies behind and 17 more injured, the statement said. (Afghanistan-Taliban-Attack)