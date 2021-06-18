Fri, 18 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
In show of force, U.S. Navy sails through S. China Sea

WASHINGTON D.C.: In defiance of China, a U.S. aircraft carrier group is sailing through the South China Sea, which China ...

Covid surges as Oman faces shortage of hospital beds

MUSCAT, Oman: A resurgence in Covid infections in the Gulf state of Oman has resulted in an acute shortage of ...

India Covid cases drop 31% in 1 week as surge seen ending

NEW DELHI, India: India has reported a continuing decline in Covid infections, including a staggering 31 percent drop in the ...

Poll says many countries across globe see U.S. as danger to democracy

The world has been treated to successive spectacles of national leaders gathering at a G7 Summit in Cornwall and a ...

600,000 people have now tested positive for Covid-19 in UAE

DUBAI, UAE - The United Arab Emirates reached a grim milestone on Tuesday when the number of Covid-19 cases in ...

Chinese officials investigated over deaths of 21 runners

BEIJING, China: Twenty-seven Chinese officials are being investigated following the deaths of 21 runners last month during an ultramarathon in ...

Business

Section
American Jobs Plan reportedly to yield $1.3 trillion return

RICHMOND, Virginia - As negotiations in Congress continue on a federal infrastructure package, a report out today predicts the American ...

Lebanon faces disaster as currency, economy hits bottom

BEIRUT, Lebanon: The embattled Lebanese pound has sunk to a new low of 15,300 against the US dollar in the ...

Shares in Australia and Japan weaken, as Chinese markets advance

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mixed on Thursday, rising in China and Hong Kong Kong, but dropping ...

Starbucks takes steps to place name on U.S. sports stadium

SEATTLE, Washington: Starbucks Corp has applied to the U.S. trademark office for the right to use its name on a ...

Booming demand means no furloughs for United flight attendants

CHICAGO, Illinois: Flight attendants for United Airlines can breathe a sigh of relief as they will be recalled at the ...

Wall Street drops after Federal Reserve statement, dollar rallies

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Reserve following its two-day monetary policy meeting which concluded on Wednesday, has ...

Movie Review

Gemini Man (4K UHD)