Sat, 19 Jun 2021

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
77
Fair in Statesville

International

Section
Study shows 96% of doctors vaccinated against Covid

CHICAGO, Illinois: Greater than 96 percent of America's practicing physicians are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the American Medical ...

Large increase in funding to enforce antitrust enforcement in new bill

WASHINGTON D.C.: With the introduction of a bill by U.S. Senators Michael Shumway Lee and Charles Ernest Grassley on June ...

Restrictions end, offices reopening in California

SACRAMENTO, California: California ended the majority of its Covid restrictions this week, with a few exceptions, such as wearing masks ...

China sends 28 military aircraft across Taiwan in show of force

TAIPEI, Taiwan: Responding to criticism during the G7 summit of Chinese aggression, 28 Chinese air force aircraft, including fighters and ...

Aquarium in Boston welcomes visitor presenting 37-year old ticket

BOSTON, Massachusetts: A 37-year old admissions ticket was honored by a Boston museum, with the bearer of the ticket being ...

In show of force, U.S. Navy sails through S. China Sea

WASHINGTON D.C.: In defiance of China, a U.S. aircraft carrier group is sailing through the South China Sea, which China ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks dive on inflation fears, greenback stars on fx markets

NEW YORK, New York - Inflation fears punctured U.S. stocks on Friday with the industrial indices having their worst day ...

Study confirms U.S. vacation homes sold fast during Covid lockdown

CHICAGO, Illinois: The sales of vacation homes grew at twice the rate of other homes during the Covid pandemic.In a ...

Land Rover to test hydrogen as alternative to electric batteries

WHITLEY, Great Britain: To offer more zero-emissions car options, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will begin tests on a hydrogen fuel-cell ...

U.S. dollar in demand in Asia, stocks and bonds on the nose

SYDNEY, NSW, Australia - Stocks in Asia were little moved on Friday as bond yields rose and the U.S. along ...

Merkel aide says government will no longer require work from home

BERLIN, Germany: Germany will end rules in June that required companies to allow employees to work from home during the ...

Flying passengers, cargo is goal of GM, Hyundai flying cars

SEOUL, South Korea: Looking to tap into the vast market potential for urban air mobility, Hyundai Motor and General Motors ...

Movie Review

Winter's Bone
Winter's Bone